Habitat for Humanity seeks homes in Red Rock corridor

The organization asked Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park and Newport for support. Each city council recently voted in favor of allowing Habitat to purchase and renovate the homes.

“We try to reach out to cities where we’re going to be working in to get letters of support,” said David White, Habitat government relations program manager.

The project is still in the early stages. Habitat is seeking funding from Washington County Community Development Agency, also known as Housing Redevelopment Authority, for funding through a Community Development Block Grant for the sites.

Twin Cities Habitat communications manager Matt Haugen said they will find out if the funds are awarded to them in the spring and then will begin buying homes.

They hope to renovate the homes in 2018. White said they will likely have homes in two of the three cities.

“People want to live in this area and we can do financing that makes it affordable for them,” he said.

They have not identified which homes they will be rehabilitating yet, but they are looking for moderately-priced, mid-century homes with three bedrooms and access to jobs and amenities, that Haugen said just need “cosmetic” improvements and “upgrades for modern families.”

“Typically a family of five earning $45,000 a year is what we build for,” White said. “The rehabilitated houses are sold at the market rate. After they buy the home it’s really like any other homeowner.”

Habitat completed townhome projects in Newport and Cottage Grove in past years.

Cottage Grove City Administrator Charlene Stevens wrote in her letter to the organization that Cottage Grove struggles to meet the need for “good affordable units for workforce housing” as many areas of the metro do, and “strongly” believes that Habitat will be a good partner for them.