The difference: it becomes a lifestyle for days leading up to Halloween as Tami, Ryan and Cole Bertram — and any friends they can enlist — spend hour upon hour carving dozens of pumpkins to create their annual claim to fame.

For the seventh year running, the Pumpkin House, at 8897 Hadley Ave. S., Cottage Grove, will have a front yard jam-packed with meticulously decorated jack-o-lanterns lit up for visitors to enjoy from dusk to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, and from dusk to 11 p.m. on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31.

The endeavor started in 2010 with Tami and Ryan Bertram packing 38 decorated pumpkins onto their lawn, more or less on a whim. Since then, the Pumpkin House has displayed as many as 159 jack-o-lanterns, and Ryan’s brother Cole has taken over the bulk of operations.

This year, visitors will see about 110 illuminated carved pumpkins, with designs ranging from Finding Nemo to Freddy Kruger.

“We try to do things that happen this year,” Cole Bertram said. “This year we have a Pikachu and some Finding Nemo characters since Finding Dory just came out.”

“We usually do what the kids are into,” Tami Bertram added. “But we do scary things too.”

Carvers and “gutters” — the people who choose to pull the guts and seeds out of the pumpkin — come and go from the Bertrams’ garage for a few days before Halloween, from about 9 a.m. to midnight. So far no one has reported any pumpkin-related injuries, other than hand cramps after a long carving session.

“It’s busy, but it’s great,” Tami Bertram said. “We love the joy it brings people.”

Though the Pumpkin House has been operating for seven years, it recently added a new feature when the Bertrams asked guests to bring items for the Friends in Need Food Shelf in St. Paul Park as a donation two years ago.

Tami Bertram said the first year of food shelf donations wasn’t a huge success, but when she advertised it more the second year, it went better.

“A lot was from the neighbors,” she said. “We didn’t really have the word out about it yet the first year, so they would see the sign and run back to their house to get something and bring it back with them.”

This year, the Bertrams are asking visitors to bring a toy to donate to the non-profit organization Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota.

Their daughter Kristalynn was the inspiration for the new toy drive idea, Tami Bertram said.

“Kristalynn has spent a lot of time in the hospital,” she said. “So we want to give the kids in the hospital a good Christmas. Those toys can really come in handy.”

More information on donations to Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota can be found at https://www.childrensmn.org/support-childrens/giving-to-childrens/other-ways-to-give/in-kind-gifts/wish-list/.