Avaran Sambrando Elizondo, 39, was charged Oct. 4 with felonies for second-degree assault, domestic assault, threats of violence and domestic assault by strangulation.

His most recent hearing on the charges was Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Kandiyohi County District Court.

Court documents state Elizondo became agitated and paranoid the night of Sept. 13. The woman told police that Elizondo was normally a "sweet guy," but that meth had made him act in an "unusual manner."

He allegedly said he believed ghosts were telling the woman to kill him, and that the same ghosts were having sex with the woman.

At one point, Elizondo grabbed the woman's phone and broke it. She grabbed his phone for means to communicate, and went into another room.

The criminal complaint states Elizondo followed the woman, turned off the light and shut the door. He allegedly pulled out a knife, flipped it open, and threatened her to give his phone back.

"If you want the baby to live, you will listen to me," he stated, according to court documents. The woman was pregnant at the time.

At one point, the two reportedly got into a physical struggle, ending when Elizondo put the woman into a choke hold so she could not breathe, asking her, "you want to go to sleep?"

The woman screamed, and Elizondo left the home. He was gone when authorities arrived minutes later.

Authorities arrested him Oct. 3 on suspicion of the charges. He is currently in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail, and his next court appearance is set for Nov. 7.