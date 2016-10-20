80th and Hadley work extended through spring

The fencing won’t be available until December. Rather than doing the work during winter when temperatures can decrease the effectiveness of epoxy used attach the fence, the city will wait until temperatures rise again in the spring to complete this portion of the project.

“We don’t want to compromise the end project,” City Engineer Jennifer Levitt said.

The delay will create some cost savings on the project, Levitt said. The cost the council approved was $809,000, but the actual is expected to be lower.

Decorative metal columns that say James Norris Square are set to arrive the beginning of November and be installed the second week of November.

The stone columns will also feature metal Cottage Grove “CG” insignia that will match signage at Jamaica roundabout and signage on Highway 61.

Benches have been placed on the corner in front of the G-Will building, and the beginning of a circular “central feature” has been constructed. Historical plaques will soon be placed there as well.

Trees and shrubs are being planted behind the Hamlet Park sign, where trail connections are being added.

The work that can be completed this fall will not cause any full or partial road closings.

The city is contracting with WSB & Associates and Stantec to complete the project.

This project was originally planned in 2006, but the economic recession put the decorative improvements on the backburner. It was resurrected in April 2016 at a city workshop, where it was decided all four corners would be designed. Only the south two corners were planned originally.