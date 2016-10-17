Vendor booths were filled with bright produce, flowers, preserves, crafts and more. The weather was a bit chilly on Oct. 13, but patrons browsed the offerings with gusto.

“It’s a great local market with great variety,” said Bonnie Ruettimann, who tries to come to the farmers market every week.

Ruettimann said she’s sad the market is closing for the season.

Sandy Willmarth, who has sold homemade potholders alongside her husband Dave’s honey for several years, said it’s disappointing it will be over, but with the chilly weather setting in, a bit excited too.

“This is a freebie day anyway,” she said. “Last week was supposed to be the last one, but we decided to have one more. But we’ve always had good luck here. It’s fun.”

The group of vendors will be back next year to sell produce, books and everything in between.

“We’re like a pack, we’re a community,” vendor Jonathan Heilmann said.