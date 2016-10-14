Railway lot open houses scheduled
An open house with representatives from BNSF Railway will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at St. Paul Park to talk about the future of the parking lot the company plans to build.
Community members are welcome to attend and talk to BNSF representatives and city council and staff.
“I would encourage anybody that had questions, concerns or wants to voice their opinions on this to attend,” Mayor Keith Franke said.
BNSF representatives will attend the Nov. 7 council meeting to give an update to the council.
“We really look forward to hearing what the community’s input is for the railroad,” Franke said.