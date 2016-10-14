Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Railway lot open houses scheduled

    By Katie Nelson Today at 8:00 a.m.
    BNSF Railway will build a parking lot on approximately 100 acres of a 300 acre lot in St. Paul Park. (Submitted photo)

    An open house with representatives from BNSF Railway will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at St. Paul Park to talk about the future of the parking lot the company plans to build.

    Community members are welcome to attend and talk to BNSF representatives and city council and staff.

    “I would encourage anybody that had questions, concerns or wants to voice their opinions on this to attend,” Mayor Keith Franke said.

    BNSF representatives will attend the Nov. 7 council meeting to give an update to the council.

    “We really look forward to hearing what the community’s input is for the railroad,” Franke said.

    Explore related topics:News
    Advertisement
    randomness