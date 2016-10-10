‘He was always giving’: Conrad loses battle with cancer

Dave Conrad's wife Ruth said Dave thought of himself as the "booya king." (Submitted photo)

A life of service is the legacy Conrad leaves behind after his death Sept. 21 at age 69.

“He just helps anybody that needs help,” Dave’s wife Ruth Conrad said. “He’s always been that way.”

After his first diagnosis of cancer in 2013, he continued his acts of service.

“He was always giving, no matter what he was going through,” the Conrads’ friend Michelle Beadles said. “He was a really genuinely great person.”

The community may remember him for one of his many volunteer ventures, such as the annual Blackie’s Gone Fishing trips at Big Marine Lake for developmentally disabled teens and young adults; his role with the Twin Cities area Marines Toys for Tots drive; his decades of membership in the veteran organization 40/8 and in the American Legion, where he served as commander and chef de gare.

Beadles said Conrad was always “there to lend a helping hand.” He once waylaid vacation time to help a stranger.

“We went on vacation once in Mexico, and one of the men that worked for the hotel started talking about his car being broken,” Ruth said. “Next thing you know [Dave’s] spending a whole day of his vacation fixing that car. If somebody needed help that’s just what he did.”

His commitment to making booya for fundraisers for 50 years earned him awards.

“He thought he was the booya king,” Ruth said.

She said Dave was also a good fisherman, always going for the challenge.

“He had a love for muskie fishing,” she said. “They’re hard to catch. It takes 10,000 casts to get a muskie. They’re a wonderful fight.…That was probably his number one hobby in the summer.”

Along with his dedication to service, he is remembered for his sense of humor.

“As a friend he was funny and always making us laugh,” Beadles said.

Dave is survived by his wife Ruth, their children David, Lynn and William, his step-children Angela and Matt, and other family.

Though he died 11 days before the Benefit for Dave Conrad — organized to help the Conrad family with medical and funeral costs — people still packed the American Legion on Oct. 1.

“There were people telling stories all over the place,” Ruth said. “There were a lot of people I didn’t even know, and a lot of friends and family.”

Beadles, one of the benefit’s organizers, said she “couldn’t even count” the number of people attending the benefit, and they sold everything on the auctions, raffles and sales.

“It was overwhelming,” Ruth said. “There was such an outpouring of love. He would have been very proud.”

Beadles said the day was emotional and family oriented.

“Dave’s presence was definitely there,” she said.

During the benefit, the St. Paul Park City Council declared Oct. 1, 2016, David Conrad Day.

“He was a good man as far as I’m concerned,” Mayor Keith Franke said. “I can’t say enough about the things he did for this community.”

Beadles said she feels the same about the importance of Dave’s works for the community.

“He’s going to be missed not just by his family and friends, but in the whole community,” she said.