Fans of horror will get their fix at the Haunting Experience with blood, gore, jump scares and an overall creepy atmosphere. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

One greenhouse at Zywiec's Landscape and Garden Center is a bit spookier than the rest, with behind-the-scenes materials such as costumes, masks, make-up and a list of "haunters" filling the space. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

The character Mr. Nibbles, a fan favorite according to Bill Zywiec, is returning to the Haunting Experience this year. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

Bill Zywiec has been creating horror masterpieces at Zywiec's Landscape and Garden Center for 30 years, starting with the "Hayride of Horror" in the 1980s. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

Inspired by horror greats from his childhood, Bill Zywiec set out 30 years ago to create his own haunting experience at the namesake Garden and Landscape Center — and it has only grown since.

“We did pumpkins and stuff in ‘82 and we needed something more,” he said. “One night I took employees out on a hayride and I thought, ‘this is pretty good.’”

The “Hayride of Horror” was born out of that ride, and then Zywiec added a house, changing the name to the “Hayride and House of Horror.”

“I don’t know if we scared anyone back in the day,” he laughed.

His team has grown as well. It started with Zywiec and his hay wagon, and now a team of several dozen operate the Haunting Experience, a Halloween-themed fall attraction along Highway 61.

“They’re so talented,” he said. “They’ve got all the ideas, it’s not just me.”

Over the years, Zywiec and his team have amassed a plethora of creepy goods to use as props in the manor house that they’ve picked up from Goodwill, auctions, sales or anywhere they could find. The “morgue” room in this year’s manor house has vintage medical equipment, including a gurney, wheelchairs and an outdated EMT machine.

There’s also plenty of props and decorative gore created by Zywiec and his team.

“We do this thing pretty much from scratch,” he said.

They develop different ideas, as well as different styles, to create a haunting landscape merging classic horror, slasher frights and jump scares into the hour-long ominous tour.

“All of us have different looks at it,” he said. “I grew up with Horror Incorporated and Alfred Hitchcock, so I kind of stick to the less-is-more style.”

In addition to those who help decorate and create the house, Zywiec said there is a team of 50 “haunters” who lurk in the house scaring the wits out of customers.

“I like to mess with the customers’ heads a little bit, give them something to remember,” he said. “Young and old, you’ll get scared.”

Thrills and chills

Once dusk hits at the Landscape and Garden Center, pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns take the backseat, and the Haunting Experience gets underway.

“By day we sell pumpkins,” Zywiec said. “And this is what we do at night.”

The horror-filled house behind the greenhouses takes shape each year with a different flair. Zywiec said each time “it’s like a new house,” with all the changes in it, and for the 30th year new character areas have popped up as well.

“Fan favorite” character Mr. Nibbles is back, Zywiec said, along with Nibbles’ nemesis Buck.

Buck’s Bayou, the character’s main haunt, is a new addition to the manor house. Thrill and chill chasers will exit the manor into Buck’s tiny house, winding around his backyard and ending with a choose-your-own, adventure-style finale that Zywiec gave one keyword as a hint: chainsaw.

“You’re going to lose no matter what,” he said.

Buck will serve as a finale to the Haunting Experience this year.

“This year we’ve twisted things up a bit,” he said. “We’re starting with the hayride and ending with the manor house and Buck’s Bayou.”

Though the experience changes each year, Zywiec said they might continue with these characters next year.

Big Zombie Hunter Paintball is changing a bit as well, moving from its parallel time to the Haunting Experience, to the daytime alongside the corn maze hours.

The 5K Zombie Run is also back this year after a short absence from Haunting Experience festivities, partnering this year with the KS95 radio station. The Southside Band will also be performing in the front greenhouse as part of the event.

Zywiec said this 5K is a different than most others.

“We’ll have our zombies and ‘haunters’ on the trail and you’ll have to avoid them,” he said.

If you go:

Zywiec’s Haunting Experience runs 7-8, 13-15, 19-22 and 27-30. Admission is $20, or $30 for a fast pass to skip the line. Cheap Chills are on Oct. 13, 19-20, 27 and 30, and tickets cost $16 or $26 for the fast pass. Hours are dusk until 10 p.m. on weeknights, dusk to 11 p.m. on weekends. Admission is $1 off with two canned food items. Group rates are also available.

Daytime events include a corn maze and Big Hunter Zombie Paintball. The maze is open daily through Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $7. Paintball is open each weekend through Halloween from noon to 4 p.m. Cost is $20. Corn maze and paintball tickets can be purchased in a bundle for $22. Free hayrides will be offered on those weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

The 5K Zombie Run is from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 22, with the band starting at 4:30 p.m. and zombie tug-of-war at 5 p.m. Tickets are $50 the day of, or $45 before. Tickets for the Haunting Experience are $15 with the 5K.

The Cottage Grove Lions Club will run a beer tent Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29.

Zywiec’s Landscape and Garden Center is at 10900 East Point Douglas Road, off of Highway 61.

For details, call 651-459-3001 or visit www.hauntingexperience.com.