Friends in Need Food Shelf settles in

The new Friends in Need Food Shelf building uses a grocery store-model, rather than packing boxes like in their previous facility. Patrons can take a shopping cart and the color that coincides to their family size. Each shelf is also color-coated to show how many of each item patrons can take based on their family size. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

Michelle Rageth, executive director of the food shelf, thanks donors in front of the "donor tree" at the open house and donor appreciation event last Thursday. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

Shelves are set up in the new Friends in Need Food Shelf building with isles between them like a grocery store. Patrons can take a cart and pick their items. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

The new Friends in Need Food Shelf building opened to fanfare last Thursday with a donor appreciation and grand opening event showing the new grocery store model.

The new food shelf — which has been open for the past four months — serves about 160 families each week, and families can return every other week to pick up goods.

Clients can pick their own goods at the new facility, taking a shopping cart and going up and down the aisles. Upon entrance, they will pick up a colored paper corresponding to the size of their family to attach to the shopping cart. Each shelf has a sign that shows how many items the client can pick up based on their family size.

Past the shelves there is also a walk-in cooler and a produce station to pick up perishable goods.

In addition to the grocery store room, the new building includes interview rooms, executive offices, a lobby, warehouse and loading deck. The building is at 535 Fourth St., behind Carbone’s Pizzeria.

The building cost $1.4 million, but came in $99,000 under budget due to donations from those involved in the project and around the community, said Executive Director Michelle Rageth.

The food shelf was in its previous building on St. Paul Park Refinery property for 21 years, but was having problems that needed to be fixed.

“It was a really old building and it started having issues and they were putting more and more money into it trying to make it work for us,” Rageth said. “Finally it got to the point where we said, ‘Let’s see if there’s something else we could do,’ and that’s what led us to this building.”

The land the new facility is on belonged to Western Refining when it was chosen as the site for the new food shelf building. They sold the land to the food shelf for $1, later also paying $250,000 for the down payment on the building.

“Although our name has changed several times over the past years, one thing that hasn’t changed is our commitment to the food shelf,” Jason Akey, vice president of logistics at the refinery said at the grand opening.

One of the food shelf clients spoke at the grand opening as well, thanking donors and encouraging others to donate.

“It’s because I’m able to come here twice a month that I can put food on the table,” the client said. “Every dollar that you donate makes a real difference. You are giving life.”

Rageth encourages donors to give money for them to order goods from Second Harvest, where the vast majority of their stock comes from, and several other retailers rather than donating standard non-perishables.

“Generally giving money is better than food drives because is allows us to stretch that money about 10 times as much,” Rageth said.

They also receive produce from three different community gardens.

Although Friends in Need Food Shelf has 160 volunteers, Rageth said they could use more, especially for the Tuesday shifts.

Friends in Need Food Shelf can be reached at 651-458-0730.

The food shelf’s annual Oktoberfest event will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Hope Glen Farm in Cottage Grove.