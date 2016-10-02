Renovations wrap up in Hamlet Park

The playground and park building were one of the last and first renovations completed at Hamlet Park over the past four years. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

Hamlet Park received several renovations over the past four years. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

The Parks and Recreation Department has wrapped up four years of improvements at Hamlet Park.

The renovations began in 2013 with improvements to the recreation building and ended this summer with fixes to one of the baseball fields.

Parks and Recreation Director Zac Dockter said Hamlet Park is Cottage Grove’s biggest, oldest and most used park, and approximately $350,000 were spent to renovate it.

Several projects were completed each year. In 2014, the projects included replacing all the fences, repairing baseball fields and resurfacing the skate park.

A larger number of renovations were done in 2015: the department demolished a warming house and replaced the area with landscaping; made cosmetic improvements to the baseball fields; installed new bullpen practicing stations; and added trail connections to fields.

This summer the playground and one of the baseball fields were renovated.

In 2005, 80 acres were added to the south end of Hamlet Park. A few years ago the department attempted to pass a referendum to extend the park, but it was rejected by Cottage Grove voters.

Dockter said that since they didn’t receive the capital funds for expansion, the department concentrated on renovating the existing parkland.

“We thought about what are the items really critical to make improvements in the park, and did it over the course of three to five years because we just don’t have that mass capital,” he said. “We wanted to make sure the park is still in premier condition.”

The south 80 acres are on the backburner for now, but Dockter hopes they can finish building baseball diamonds on that land in the next several years.

“We’re hoping by 2020 we’ll be starting to work on that project,” he said. “Those cost are much higher, in the $2 million range.”

Currently, there are four rough cut baseball fields and rough grading for a parking lot. Still to build is a dugout, paved parking, restrooms and fine trimming on the fields.