Cities set preliminary levies

Local cities have approved their proposed budget and property tax collections for 2017.

The Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park and Newport city councils in the last two weeks passed preliminary levy amounts for next year.

Once the preliminary levy has been set, the city it cannot increase it, only keep it the same or decrease the amount before the final budget and levy is set in December.

The preliminary levy in Cottage Grove is set at a 4.99 percent increase. The increase will fund five new jobs at City Hall, as well as several projects and new equipment.

The general fund expenses are estimated at $16.5 million, a 4 percent increase over the 2016 general fund expenditures of about $15.2 million.

The levy will be formally adopted Dec. 28.

The council approved the preliminary levy at the Sept. 21 meeting 5-0.

Projects being funded in 2017 include:

— Three full-time firefighter paramedics

— A forensic-trained police officer

— Assistant engineer

— Seasonal building inspector

— Planning intern

— Public works radio system

— Administration intern

— Community engagement study

— Employee compensation study

— Employee insurance increases

St. Paul Park has set a preliminary levy increase of 2 percent for 2017, with general fund expenditures set at just under $3.2 million.

The city council voted 5-0 to approve the preliminary levy Sept. 19. The levy will be formally adopted on Dec. 5.

Projects being funded for 2017 include:

— City Hall security updates

— Police squad car replacement

— Electronic records management system

— Bucket truck replacement

— $580,000 of a fire truck replacement, the rest to be paid through grants

— Well and water meter upgrades

— GIS (graphic information system)

— Parks improvements

A 2 percent preliminary levy increase was passed in Newport to fund a new entry-level full-time public works employee and the fishing pier on Third Street.

The general fund expenditures are estimated to be about $2.4 million for 2017.

The city council passed the preliminary levy 5-0 at its Sept. 15 meeting, setting the taxation hearing to formally approve the levy for Dec. 1.

The city will be closing the warming house and ice rink at Loveland Park for the time being, allocating funds from that amenity to others in the city.

The proposed 2017 budget includes:

— Increases in health, dental and life insurance

— Employee step increases in July

— Mayor and city council members salaries will be increased, pending an ordinance is passed Oct. 20

— Entry-level maintenance worker in public works

— Fishing pier upgrades