Residential property comprised 80 percent of city property taxes in 2016, and commercial land made up 17 percent of taxes. Agricultural land was 3 percent of property tax revenue.

The breakdown was the same in 2015. Though lower than the 84 percent residential in 2007, it has gone back up since 2012, 2013 and 2014, when residential covered 77 to 78 percent of the base.

“Progress has been made with regard to increasing the amount of commercial industrial properties in the city,” Finance Director Robin Roland said recently.

Agricultural properties have made up 3 percent since 2011 and were at 2 percent for several years prior.

At a budget workshop on Aug. 24, city council members discussed the idea of setting a goal for tax percentages. Though that has not yet been further discussed, Mayor Myron Bailey said he would like to “entertain setting a target.”

“The ultimate goal is to reduce the tax burden on homeowners by evening out the commercial and industrial side of the taxable market value,” he said. “That is why I am so focused on growing the business park and commercial to help offset the taxes on the homeowners.”

When discussed at the Sept. 13 Economic Development Authority (EDA) meeting, members didn’t feel a target ratio is necessary, so long as the base is strong.

“You don’t want to discourage residential growth in order to change the ratio,” EDA member Tony Jurgens said. “It would be difficult to set a goal and work toward that, and I think you just want a healthy tax base, and I think we’ve got that.”

Washington County’s tax base puts a little more burden on residents than the city’s, sitting at 10.85 percent commercial and almost 90 percent residential.

Washington County Economic Development Director Chris Eng said that this value is below the commercial and industrial statewide average of 12.75 percent and the metro average of 18 percent.

“It will really take a little bit of work and rolling up our sleeves to help market the county and build commercial and industrial market value,” he said. “Meeting statewide [numbers], I think we could obtain that in the not too distant future.”

The base is up for residents of the county, from 86 percent in 2014.

“I think what’s happening is that residential growth is happening at a more rapid pace than industrial and commercial market values are growing here in the county,” Eng said. “And that will continue to grow, but I want to step it up a little so we continue having some balance going forward.”

Eng also mentioned that Cottage Grove’s numbers are even with many others.

“I think 20 percent [of commercial base] is very healthy,” he said. “We’re hanging right in there, competitively.”

Eng also noted that 70 percent of Washington County residents commute out of the county to work each day.

He hopes to use it as a marketing tool to bring businesses back into Washington County communities, as well as something that could put a bit more balance into the tax base.