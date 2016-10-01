Revised ordinance passed for some vendors

The current ordinance was placed in 2003, and city officials felt it was lacking. They revised it based on recommendations from the League of Minnesota Cities and their own ordinance.

“We wanted to make sure everything is reviewed and up to standards so that residents feel safe,” city clerk Joe Fischbach said.

Fischbach said that as part of the application, the city will check with other cities the applicant had done business in to see if there have been any negative experiences with them, as well as get a background check from the police department.

“Basically we have an application process,” Fischbach said. “So if anyone wants to do business in the city, they have to fill out an application. If they don’t meet the criteria, we reject them.”

Licenses can also be taken away from the merchants, peddlers or solicitors if they are in violation of the ordinance. Reasons for revocation include lying on the application, conducting business before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m., obstructing others’ movements, making loud noises or yelling out, staying on a property after being asked to leave and threatening someone or using violence.

A violation can result in a misdemeanor charge.

“We don’t want folks walking up and down streets, knocking on doors who have bad intentions,” council member Justin Olsen said. “We take this seriously. You are within your rights to reach out to your local police department. I have done that myself on more than one occasion.”

The revised ordinance also outlines an appeals process for anyone whose license was revoked.

There are exceptions to the ordinance for local civic groups, such as kids from schools, scouting or selling things door-to-door, as well as for political candidates.

“Anyone can go door-to-door giving information; it’s when they try to sell something when it becomes a violation,” Fischbach said.

Residents can pick up a “no solicitors” sign at City Hall.