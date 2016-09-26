'Relishing the moment:' Wienermobile visits Cottage Grove

Breanna Heron takes a photo of Josia Graves as a hot dog in front of the Wienermoblie. Wienermobile ambassdor "Jumbo" John Craft holds the dog costume. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

For her 2nd birthday, Josia Graves became a hot dog.

Throughout the afternoon last Thursday, several other kids made the transformation as well, standing behind a cardboard hot dog cutout in front of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at Walmart.

Wienermobile ambassador, “hotdogger,” and driver “Jumbo” John Craft said the goal was to “spread smiles across the miles.”

“Obviously we’re here to support our brand, but we’re here to spread smiles, too,” he said. “We just want to catch up with fans. It’s fun whether you’re 8 or 80.”

In addition to passing out the traditional Weinermobile whistles, fans could sit down for a “shotbun ride” on the Wienermobile using virtual reality headsets.

Craft and his partner Jacki Strumm applied for the position, offered to only 12 recent college graduates across the country, to tour with six company Wienermobiles.

Craft and Strumm cover the Midwest, “relishing the moment.”

When asked if there is a Wienermobile handbook of puns for employees to recite, Craft said, “It’s just part of my b-o-l-o-D-N-A.”