ST. PAUL, Minn.—St. Paul police are investigating an East Side shooting that killed one woman and sent another to a hospital on Sunday morning.

Responding to a report of shots fired about 7:30 a.m., officers found two victims in an alley near the intersection of Walsh Street and Sims Avenue.

One woman, who police said appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries were not immediately known, according to police.

Neighbors who heard the gunfire and were at the shooting scene said a young woman was shot.

One neighbor who didn't want to be identified said he heard one and possibly two shots. He went out to the alley and saw the young woman lying on her back with a gunshot wound to the head, he said.

Sam Stenerson, who lives across the street from the shooting scene, said the victim was shot on the right side of her head, and was bleeding extensively as authorities were being summoned.

The witnesses said the other victim also was bleeding profusely but that she apparently was not shot and was injured by some other means.

"She was screaming," Stenerson said.

A third woman also was present at the scene, according to the witnesses.

Police are investigating what led to the shootings and seeking possible witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's homicide unit at 651-266-5650.