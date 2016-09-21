Cottage Grove gifts documents to historical societies

The city of Cottage Grove is giving documents to the Washington County Historical Society and the Minnesota Historical Society.

The transfer of the documents, which range from 1862 to 1974, is being done through a government records depository agreement, which is used for many government document transfers.

The agreement is at no cost to Cottage Grove for maintenance, retrieval or storage of the documents, and the Washington County Historical Society is only responsible for the costs of storing the documents.

The agreement states that the records must be available to the public and that the Washington County Historical Society cannot destroy or remove the records without permission from the City of Cottage Grove or the Minnesota Historical Society.

Due to restrictions on records such as the birth, death and stillbirth records, they must be transferred to the Minnesota Historical Society’s State Archives.

Most of the documents are in good condition and include quarantine cards from 1949, registers of births and deaths from the 1870s through the 1950s, wolf and fox bounty claims from the 1940s, justice docket from the 1890s to the 1940s, a town book from 1858-1890, a town seal, town minutes and other city records.

The city council approved the decision to transfer the documents at the Sept. 7 council meeting.

Council member Steve Dennis was in favor of the transfer, though hopes to keep a few of the documents for display at City Hall.

“The history here is ours, and that’s an important thing,” he said. “Let’s take a quick moment of pause and see if there’s anything worth value in keeping here.”

City staff will look into the possibility of some document display, as well as possibly electronically documenting some of the artifacts as well.