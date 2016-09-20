Dakota County conducted an investigation into Newport's evidence room, which in 2015 was found to have too much in it, along with other items of evidence unaccounted for. (Bulletin file photo)

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office completed its investigation into the discovery and cleanup of the former Newport Police Department’s problematic evidence storage.

The investigation concluded that Washington County authorities properly documented and organized the poorly managed police evidence, but some Newport City Council members who sought Dakota County’s review said it was incomplete and key questions weren’t even asked.

“I will say that I am concerned about that because it did not look like a thorough investigation to me,” council member Tracy Rahm said. “The officers were not contacted for questioning, and the police chief, who was responsible for that area, was not questioned under oath, and those are very big issues that I have concerns for.”

Council member Dan Lund agreed with Rahm, calling the investigation “deficient.”

“The investigator did not look into in any level of detail the inventory that was not found in the evidence room,” Lund said.

‘Agreed with’ county’s response

The investigation, completed by Dakota County investigator James Rogers, was launched in February. Rogers was led on a tour of the former Newport Police Department at City Hall by Washington County Sgt. Larry Osterman. He oversees the sheriff’s deputies who have provided law enforcement service for the city since it disbanded its police department and contracted with the county.

“They found the practices that were utilized in Newport prior to them taking over, and the policies probably weren’t standard practices,” Rogers said. “Basically it was about getting standards up to date.”

“When I did the tour, they were already in the process of doing some remodeling and doing some lockers and things like that to bring it up to today’s standards,” Rogers added. “They were already in the process — almost complete — of finishing up the updates, and I certainly agreed with them.”

Following the abrupt retirement of former Newport police Chief Curt Montgomery, Washington County Sheriff Bill Hutton was asked in 2015 to temporarily serve as the city’s chief law enforcement officer. Hutton later wrote in a memo to City Administrator Deb Hill that his officers found the police department’s evidence storage areas in disarray. There were 14 weapons and an unknown amount of money unaccounted for, according to Hutton’s initial memo to Hill. There were also drugs unaccounted for. Evidence was not labeled and stored correctly, and hazardous materials such as remnants of a methamphetamine lab were not properly disposed.

The discovery came as the city council was debating whether to disband the police department, in part as a cost-saving measure. A divided council voted to dissolve the department and contract with Hutton’s office.

City leaders later asked that Dakota County review Washington County’s response to the evidence problems.

Dakota County’s investigation focused on how Washington County cleaned up the evidence handling, but did not look at the cause of the sloppy storage when it was still maintained by the police department.

“Washington County when they took over — just from the age of a lot of the cases — they thought there wasn’t any more investigation that was needed,” Rogers said. “A lot of those cases are extremely old.”

In the investigation report, Rogers notes that some of the firearms that were unaccounted for date back as far as 1997, and the most recent was from 2011.

“Additionally, Statutes of Limitations would have expired on all cases making it futile to conduct further investigation,” he wrote.

Council split on report

Rogers looked over the audit information done by Washington County as well as the procedures taken to change the evidence room policies.

“I did what they asked me to do and did not go any farther,” Rogers said.

Though council members Rahm and Lund agreed the report was “deficient,” Mayor Tim Geraghty said he thought Dakota County’s work was satisfactory.

“Even if it was done, I don’t think anything would have been found,” Geraghty said of further investigation. “There wasn’t enough information or data to proceed with any prosecutions. I’m not sure there’s any physical evidence that you could tie.”

Geraghty, who strongly advocated for a sheriff’s contract for law enforcement, is not seeking re-election. Lund and Rahm are running for Newport mayor this fall in his place. Rahm opposed disbanding the city’s police department last year, while Lund sided with Geraghty and council member Bill Sumner in support of contracting with the sheriff.

After a brief discussion last week of Dakota County’s investigation, the council voted 5-0 to accept the report.