Samanthia Crabtree shows plans of the inclusive playground to Brian Madsen. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

Leslie Erickson and Cheryl and Dennis Bostrom watch to see if the ball he just threw makes it into the hole. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

Kathi Melton paints the finishing touches of a puppy on Kendall Ekelin's face at Woodridge Park. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

About 225 people participated in the community walk fundraiser for the Woodridge Park inclusive playground, bringing funding of the project up to 68 percent. (Photo courtesy of Sharon Madsen)

Over 200 people gathered on Sunday, Sept. 18, in Woodridge Park to walk, play, eat and raise funds for an inclusive playground.

Total donations for the day were $16,500, which includes a check from Thrivent Financial for $12,500. With the donations, the playground was brought up to 68 percent funding for the $750,000 project.

“We are one step closer to building,” Mayor Myron Bailey said. “We are close to our financial goal. We need one last push to get it there.”

In addition to food and games, schematic designs of the playground were on display. The playground will feature several opportunities for people of any ability, including a cozy village, sensory gardens, outdoor instruments, accessible tunnels and areas designed specifically for certain ages.

“This will be your park and a park all children can enjoy,” Bailey said.

Donations for the park can still be made at https://www.gofundme.com/inclusiveplaycg.

“Remember, if every resident gave $5, it would be completely funded,” Bailey said.