Cottage Grove hunting areas revised

With the development of new communities in Cottage Grove, the Public Safety Department removed some land from areas allowed for archery hunting for the 2016-17 season.

The properties removed are the new middle school property along 65th Street; the new Summers Landing housing development west of Hadley Avenue between 90th and 95th streets, across from Pine Hill Elementary; and some areas along Kimbro Avenue where homes are nearby.

Firearm hunting areas remain the same for this hunting season.

The areas allowed for hunting are for all hunting seasons.

“If it’s in season, these are the designated areas,” police Capt. Pete Koerner said.

Within the designated areas, hunters must receive written approval from the owner of the land they intend to hunt, unless they are the landowner.

All public spaces and parks are off-limits for the 2016 season.

Koerner said that in the case of upswing in wildlife population, the grounds could be opened for hunting in upcoming years.

The city’s current system for hunting has been in place since 2005, when the policy was revised. Before 2005, hunters needed a city permit to hunt. Hunters need only receive their state hunting license and tags, in addition to written permission from the landowner to hunt.

“It allowed hunters to hunt without it being so cumbersome,” Koerner said. “It’s shown to be very effective, it’s adaptable, and it fits the flexibility of the developing area.”