St. Paul Park police receive St. Michael's pendants

Selvig Jewelers worked with local businesses to purchase St. Michael pendants for police officers in St. Paul Park.

The same 17 local businesses that donated 43 pendants in Cottage Grove also donated pendants for the nine full-time officers in St. Paul Park.

“It is meant to protect them as they are serving,” Christine Selvig from Selvig Jewelers said. “It’s our way to thank them for what they do for our businesses and our community.”

Selvig said she has received phone calls from two other communities interested in doing a similar donation to their own police departments.

“It’s amazing what happens when a community comes together,” she said.

Police Chief Jessica Billmeyer and officer Michael Anlauf accepted the pendants at the Sept. 6 council meeting.

“We want to thank you; this is very meaningful,” Billmeyer said. “It’s a tough job. This helps show [the officers] they are definitely worthy.”