Inclusive playground fundraising gets a boost

The inclusive playground planned for Woodridge Park will have something for kids of every ability to do. (Submitted photo)

Fundraising for the Woodridge Park inclusive playground project continues to move ahead, now with the help of Thrivent Financial.

“Thrivent Financial has stepped up big time,” Cottage Grove recreation supervisor Molly Pietruszewski said.

The Thrivent Financial outreach program Thrivent Community - East Metro has agreed to donate time and funds to organize a fundraiser for the playground on Sept. 18 at Woodridge Park. They hope 400 people attend.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing the whole community and businesses to come to this event and we’re looking forward to it,” Mayor Myron Bailey said.

Bailey is a member of the Thrivent Community committee and introduced the need for funding the playground to the other members.

“When we were coming up with ideas, this one immediately came to mind for me,” Bailey said. “We came up as a group to have the community walk.”

Myers said when he heard about the playground, he knew it would be a good project for the local Thrivent Community.

“We saw the need,” he said. “When they first announced this, I was immediately on board trying to find a way to get Thrivent involved and helping engage our Thrivent members to get involved with it.”

The walk will be about a mile-and-a-half. Following the walk there will be games and a program in the park.

“The whole community is welcome to come to the event for the actual post-event, and there we’ll get an update from [Bailey] on the progress we made from the walk,” Myers said, adding: “We want to draw in as many people who support the project at the park as we can.”

There will be activities for all ages, including bouncy houses and possibly face painting and some carnival games. There will be food trucks and vendors provided by Thrivent, as well as hot dogs and other refreshments provided by the Cottage Grove Lions Club.

“No one will be charged for food the day of the event,” Myers said.

The cost is $50 per family and $25 for individuals.

“All the $50 registration fees are going straight to the park, not offsetting the T-shirts or food cost,” Myers said.

They hope to raise $25,000. Thrivent Financial is committing $12,500 and hopes that amount is matched by fundraising at the event.

“There’s currently a lack of support on gofundme.com, a lack of momentum,” Myers said. “We wanted to help be that spark to raise awareness and be the ball to get things rolling on the fund gathering there.”

Bailey said the hope is that the fundraising can wrap up because of this event and construction can begin.

“I really want to see this inclusive playground literally start building next year,” Bailey said. “We’re hoping this is the last big fundraising push before we can start that.”

Myers said once building is completed, he hopes the playground can be not just for Cottage Grove, but for the entire metro area.

“I think there’s a really big need out there,” he said. “We saw in Woodbury people are coming from all over to use that type of equipment, so it’s not just Woodbury or Cottage Grove residents looking for it. There’s not really anything like this in the Twin Cities.”

Myers said that if the event goes over well, there is a possibility that they may hold the walk again next year to fund some other project for Cottage Grove.

Registration is online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/cottagegrovemn. Early registration guarantees a T-shirt at the event. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/inclusiveplaycg.