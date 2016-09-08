Not every pet that comes through the police department is a dog. A few cats have also stopped by the station to find their way home as well. (Submitted photo)

CSO Joe Pierre holds a lost dog brought into the station in hopes of finding the owner through their Facebook page. (Submitted photo)

CSO Dan Cahill holds a beagle found in Cottage Grove. Officers like Cahill who bring in pets provide them with food, water, toys and often a playmate. (Submitted photo)

There is a pet station set up in the Cottage Grove police station, complete with kennel, food, water and toys, but it’s not for the police department’s K-9 Gunnar.

It’s for any lost dog in Cottage Grove.

“We started utilizing social media for everything social media related,” Capt. Pete Koerner said. “Then we found a dog, and a CSO (community service officer) snapped a picture and asked if he could put it on Facebook.”

That was nearly two years ago. Koerner said that since then their posts about lost dogs they’ve found have become the most popular posts on the police department Facebook page.

“I can’t stress enough how great it is to have everyone sharing and seeing the posts and getting these dogs and owners reconnected through this,” Cottage Grove police officer Jared Landkamer said.

A dog picked up by a CSO is brought to the police station, where it is photographed. The photo and information is posted online and the dog is held at the station until someone either claims the pet or it gets taken to the Woodbury Animal Humane Society if no one has claimed it after a few hours.

Koerner said that about three or four dogs come through the station each week, and most of those dogs are soon reunited with their owner.

“We’ve had quite a bit of success in connecting dogs with their owners,” Koerner said. “The majority now get picked up, and the majority of the dogs’ owners can pick them up at the facility.”

The police department had an agreement with the Park Grove Animal Hospital in Cottage Grove a number of years ago, where the dogs were impounded after an officer picked it up. Landkamer said that system depended on the owners reporting their dogs missing or calling the animal hospital. The process changed when the Park Grove agreement expired and they started working with the Woodbury Animal Humane Society.

“Now they put that on Facebook and it’s pretty incredible; it’s just instant,” Landkamer said. “There’s been a much higher level of dogs getting back with their owners, and it’s nice to reunite them with the owner so the dog doesn't have to experience that trauma of being locked in the impound.”

Landkamer said this system is better for both the police department and the pet owners.

“It’s cheaper for everyone involved,” he said. “It saves the owner the impound fee and it saves the cops going out of the city, so we’re in town and more available for other types of things. So that’s why we leave them at the station and have a comfortable environment for them.”

Stephani Cheney, whose dog ran off last October, said her dog Molly had a great time playing at the police station.

“They had fed her and gave her water and treats, and they were playing with her,” she said. “She was being played with, and she was worn out by the time I got there.”

Megan Sparish had her dog returned to her in late July.

“My dog didn’t even care,” she laughed. “I think my dog was just happy to get to ride in a car.”

Landkamer said the CSOs like taking care of the dogs and reuniting them with their owners.

“It’s not a bother for anyone, we like it a lot more than it would ever be a bother for anyone,” he said.

It is fun for some officers but also saves money by reducing the number of trips to Woodbury.

“It’s easier to bring the dog to the police department: it saves us 20 minutes to the humane society,” Koerner said. “It helps keep our resources in town and it's better for our residents too.”

It also can keep worry at bay for pet owners.

“It was comforting knowing she was somewhere safe, and I didn’t have to rush there,” Cheney said. “They said, ‘take your time.’ It saved me worrying the rest of the day.”

The Facebook posts have surprised some pet owners.

“I didn’t even know my dog was missing and I saw it posted, so I’m glad they were on social media just for that reason,” Sparish said.

Koerner stressed that as important as this service is to many people, the page is important for other relevant information as well.

“It’s kind of taken off on there,” Koerner said. “With our page, we'll share some of the fun stuff, but we like to get the crime messages out there too. I don’t want it to be strictly lost dogs; we try to keep the info relevant.”

As successful as those posts have been, Landkamer said it’s not just about the “likes.”

“At the end of the day the goal is the reunite them with the owner, and not just shove them off out of mind, out of sight,” he said.