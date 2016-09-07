Life jacket loaner station serves boaters

The life jacket loaner station was put in Lions Levee Park at the beginning of August, and is one of the most heavily used stations in the area. (Submitted photo)

The life jacket loaner station in Lions Levee Park has one of each size from infant to adult XL. (Submitted photo)

A new feature was added to Lions Levee Park in St. Paul Park a few weeks ago that allows boaters to borrow life jackets free of charge.

The East Coast-based Sea Tow Foundation and St. Paul Park-Newport Lions Club provided grants and donations to Newport nonprofit Friends of Pool 2 to buy a life jacket loaner station.

The station works on the honor system, with signs posted at the station reading, “If you need one, take one, and return it at the end of the day.”

Friends of Pool 2 executive director Linda Michie said the St. Paul Park life jacket loaner station is the most recent of six locations in the metro area.

Last year, stations were placed in South St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights, and this summer more were placed in Lilydale and Harriet Island and Watergate Marina in St. Paul. Friends of Pool 2 is looking into getting another station at Fort Snelling.

“When we looked at the locations for the stations we saw there weren't really any in Minnesota,” she said.

Michie said that in some locations they have “lost a few, but also gained a couple” of the life jackets. This was especially the case in the Lions Levee Park location.

“We started with one one of each size, and three more have shown up,” Michie said. “People obviously thought it was a good program.”

The project idea came to St. Paul Park-Newport Lions Club through member Al Stoskopf’s son Len Stoskopf. He was a member of Friends of Pool 2 and brought the need for a loaner station along the Mississippi River in St. Paul Park to the club’s attention.

“He was in Friends of Pool 2 and I was in the Lions, so it was sort of a father-son thing,” Al Stoskopf said. “But it’s also not about us, it’s about the community and for the community.”

The project matched the organization’s mission, Al Stoskopf said.

“The Lions are all about our community,” he said. “It just kind of fit in.”

The St. Paul Park-Newport Lions chapter also donated money to help fund the Watergate Marina station in St. Paul.

Michie said the St. Paul Park loaner station may be the most used in the metro area.

“We have people go and maintain them, and you can always tell people have been using them,” she said.

Youth life jackets are the most used at each station.

“A lot of adults have their own, but they don’t necessarily have the child size and infant, and so we want to make sure we have enough of those,” Michie said.

Michie said that at some point there may be more life jackets added to some of the loaner stations, but the first priority could be setting up more stations around the metro.

“There’s probably more in demand,” she said. “There’s marinas that we haven’t even approached, so it’s very possible that we’ll expand.”

Pool 2 of the Mississippi River is the portion between the Hastings Lock and Dam and the Ford Lock and Dam in Minneapolis. Michie said Friends of Pool 2 was created to “encourage water and boating safety, support education and outreach projects, and provide members with a voice in the decisions that impact our great river.”