Daniel, 1, and Sheletta Brundidge play peek-a-boo with a kitchen towel Daniel snatched from his mother. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

Three of Shawn and Sheletta Brundidge's children have been diagnosed on the autism spectrum, and because of this, they wander away. Their new fence will allow the children to play in the backyard without their parents having to fear them wandering off. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

Katie Bjork or the New-Park Lionesses, Jen Bierma of the Park-Port Lions Club, Pat McLoughlin of Dan's Fence, Greg Langbehn of the St. Paul Park Lions Club and Jon Langbehn of the Cottage Grove Lions Club stand before the fence their organizations helped fund for the Brundidge family. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

The fence in the Brundidge's backyard opens up a whole new area of play for Daniel, Cameron and Brandon. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

Sheletta Brundidge holds Daniel, 1, while Cameron, 3, and Brandon, 4, dance at her feet. The three children are all on the autism spectrum. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

A white picket fence brings to mind a vision of the American dream: home in the suburbs, a two-car garage and smiling kids.

For the Brundidge family, the picket fence symbolized a different dream: freedom for three of their children.

When the Brundidge family bought a home with a picket fence in Cottage Grove last winter, they thought their dream could become reality. But when the snow began to melt and evaporate, so did this dream.

The fence was in disrepair.

Sheletta and Shawn Brundidge have four children: Andrew, 9; Brandon, 4; Cameron, 3; and Daniel, 1. Brandon, Cameron and Daniel all have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders.

Because of their autism, they are “wanderers,” as their mother Sheletta calls them. They have a tendency to wander off and therefore can’t be near any water, or out in open spaces. Parks are nearly impossible for the family.

They get away from her every day, she said.

“It takes nothing, and there’s no calling him back, nothing,” Sheletta said.

“It’s as simple as a broken trash bag,” she said. She looked down, and when she looked up Daniel was gone. A neighbor got hold of him and brought him back, but it was still another escape.

She and her husband thought the fence would allow them a space to safely play outside, without fear they would wander away.

Then the fence started giving way.

“When it thawed in May, the kids were knocking boards down with just a push,” Sheletta said. “They just pushed and they were across the way.”

The fence proved useless and they were back at square one.

“It was impossible,” she said. “We couldn’t go outside. It’s beautiful to look at, but it’s dangerous for them. We really needed someplace for them to play.”

That’s when the Lions stepped in.

There are four Lions Clubs in the area: The Cottage Grove Lions, the St. Paul Park-Newport Lions, Park-Port Lionesses and the New-Park Lions Club.

Over the course of a year, the clubs get several donation requests from people in the community.

When New-Park Lions Club member Jennifer Bierma saw a request come in about the Brundidge family, however, it felt different.

“It’s a unique project,” Bierma said. “I saw this and I said we have to help this family.”

The four Lions clubs decided to work together to gather the $4,000 needed to fund a new picket fence for the Brundidge family.

“We try to stay within the community,” Greg Langbehn of the St. Paul Park-Newport Lions said. “We try to help local families and especially kids with autism. We’re trying to get more involved in that.”

Sheletta said she requested the cheapest model, a simple chain-link fence. They said no and got her the wooden picket fence instead, since one of the members knew of other kids on the autism spectrum who started climbing the chain-link fence and getting out once they were older. They didn’t want this to happen to the Brundidge family.

“They didn’t just buy us a fence, they upgraded our family,” Sheletta said.

The Brundidges had contacted Dan’s Fence for an estimate several months ago, but knew they couldn’t afford it.

“We’re not needy people, but once you pay for [behavioral and speech] therapy and bills, we don’t have money for this,” Sheletta said. “We have extraordinary kids that need major bills.”

Lucky for them, not only did the Lions want to help, but so did fence contractor Dan’s Fence.

“We tore out the old fence for free and discounted the fence [by $1,000],” Pat McLoughlin from Dan’s Fence said. “We really wanted to help her.”

When the fence was finished recently, it was the first time in a long time Sheletta and Shawn could sit back and watch their kids play without having to be afraid.

“We can go out there without my heart pounding and can just let them play,” Sheletta said. “It’s not just a game-changer, it’s a life-changer.”

“You’re able to go out as a family and not be afraid,” she added. “They ran and played and we were so happy. These people have blessed our family.”