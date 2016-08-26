Betty Thompson's dog FeFe had to be euthanized after it was attacked by three dogs at the WAG Farms Dog Park. (Submitted photo)

Betty Thompson of St. Paul Park said her poodle-terrier FeFe was mauled by three dogs at the WAG Farms Dog Park in Cottage Grove. The injured dog was later euthanized. It's the first reported serious dog attack at the park, police said. (Bulletin file photo)

Betty Thompson heard FeFe scream and then it just got worse.

Thompson was at the WAG Farms Dog Park in Cottage Grove Tuesday evening with her three dogs and a friend. The dogs were running and playing in the large, off-leash park area when Thompson suddenly heard FeFe, her 5-pound poodle-terrier mix, yelp in pain.

“I just heard her screaming and I see these three dogs just mauling over her, and I get in there and they just wouldn’t quit,” Thompson said.

Thompson said she tried to pull FeFe away, but a boxer that was among the three attacking dogs ripped FeFe from her grasp four times, tossed the little dog around and continued the attack.

“When I finally got her she had so much dirt and sticks and everything in her mouth because they just kept on top of her and she was so little,” she said.

Thompson finally rescued 13-year-old FeFe but the injuries were severe. She took the dog to an Oakdale animal hospital, where scans revealed FeFe’s severed spine and internal bleeding.

The vet said FeFe would not survive, Thompson said. The dog was euthanized.

“No other dog should ever, ever have to go through this — or owner,” she said. Thompson’s other two dogs were not injured.

Police were notified by the owner of the boxer, Cottage Grove police Capt. Pete Koerner said. FeFe was attacked by the boxer, an Airedale terrier and a third dog.

“It wasn’t a provoked attack,” Koerner said.

The boxer was placed in a 10-day quarantine at a humane society as the city pursues a dangerous dog designation. The owner of a dog with that designation must retain a certain level of insurance, post signage at the home warning of the dog and have a specific type of kennel. An owner can appeal the designation.

Amid the commotion immediately following the attack, the owner of the Airedale apparently left and has not yet been identified. Koerner said witnesses provided some information and police continue trying to locate that dog owner.

Police don’t have information about the owner of the third dog.

The serious attack was a first at the popular park on Glendenning Road near Jamaica Avenue and Highway 61. Koerner said police have not received any reports of similar attacks.

“This is the first pack attack with a couple dogs going after another dog,” he said.

Thompson, who lives in St. Paul Park, said she brought her dogs to the park daily and never had a problem with FeFe playing in the area with larger dogs.

She is upset no other dog owners stepped in to help intervene as FeFe was mauled.

“How can people stand by and not jump in? That’s what just blows my mind,” she said.

Thompson said she loved WAG Farms Dog Park but will not return with her other dogs.

“I wish somebody could have videotaped it because it was horrific and I keep reliving it in my head,” she said.