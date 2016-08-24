Newport open bowhunting dates revised for 2016 season

The Newport City Council voted to change a date in their agreement with the Metro Bowhunters Resource Base at the Aug. 4 council meeting.

There will still be four dates for bowhunters to hunt in Loveland Park and Bailey School Forest, but one has been moved from October to December.

The dates this year are Oct. 22-23, Nov. 5-6 and 19-20 and Dec. 3-4.

State bowhunting season is open Sept. 17 to Dec. 31.

The change was prompted by wanting to maximize time the parks are open during the fall.

“The concern is that we had some pretty nice dates last year, and the park was closed [for the hunters],” council member Tracy Rahm said.

The council passed the motion 5-0.