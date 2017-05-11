Simon spoke with members of HOPE Coalition, an organization providing domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault programming and services in Goodhue and Wabasha counties as well as western Pierce County. The organization is one of several around the state that assists people with signing up for Safe at Home.

"A lot of people don't know about the program and the work that we do with domestic violence," Simon said of Safe at Home, adding it has personal meaning to him going back to his time as a lawmaker working to develop the program.

Participants use a P.O. Box as their legal address for public and private purposes, including paying bills, filing taxes and legal services. The Secretary of State's Office will forward first-class mail sent to the P.O. Box to a participant's physical address.

Simon stressed the care taken by his office to keep the addresses of participants secure, such as using only non-networked computers to store the data and regularly moving the Safe at Home office — the location of which also is kept secret.

"The program isn't worth much if the data of where people really live is not secure," he said.

Minnesota was among the first states in the country to adopt an address confidentiality program.

Nearly 6,000 people have enrolled in it since 2007, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

Wisconsin recently began offering a similar Safe at Home program starting April 1. The law was enacted in 2016 with bipartisan support.

"Those living in fear that their abuser might someday find them deserve to feel safe and secure in their own home, school and workplace," Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel said in a news release. "The Department of Justice is honored to be able to provide this important public service and subsequent peace of mind to the most vulnerable of crime victims."

Details about the Minnesota program and where to find an application assistant can be found at www.sos.state.mn.us/safe-at-home or by calling 866-723-3035.

Information about the Wisconsin program can be found at www.doj.state.wi.us/ocvs/safe-home or by calling 800-446-6564.