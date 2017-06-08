Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Cottage Grove farmers market opens Thursday, June 8

    By Scott Wente Today at 12:47 p.m.
    The Cottage Grove United Church of Christ Farmers Market begins with a soft opening Thursday, June 8, in the church parking lot, 7008 Lamar Ave., across from Lamar Fields in Old Cottage Grove.

    The Cottage Grove United Church of Christ Farmers Market begins with a soft opening Thursday, June 8, in the church parking lot, 7008 Lamar Ave., across from Lamar Fields in Old Cottage Grove.

    Vendors will sell bakery items, jams, salsa honey and homemade soaps this first week.

    The market will run 2:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays through the growing season. Produce vendors will begin at the market's grand opening Thursday, June 15.

    Master gardeners will be on hand on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month to advise those who have questions about their own gardens.

    A Children’s Hour with storytime will take place the first and third Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. in conjunction with Park Grove Library. Elementary school principals will serve as guest readers throughout the summer, beginning with Pine Hill Elementary Principal Jolaine Mast on June 15.

    For more information on the market, call 651-459-1501.

    Explore related topics:LifeFoodCottage grove united church of christFarmers MarketCottage Grove
    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-7600
    Advertisement
    randomness