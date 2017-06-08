Cottage Grove farmers market opens Thursday, June 8

Vendors will sell bakery items, jams, salsa honey and homemade soaps this first week.

The market will run 2:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays through the growing season. Produce vendors will begin at the market's grand opening Thursday, June 15.

Master gardeners will be on hand on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month to advise those who have questions about their own gardens.

A Children’s Hour with storytime will take place the first and third Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. in conjunction with Park Grove Library. Elementary school principals will serve as guest readers throughout the summer, beginning with Pine Hill Elementary Principal Jolaine Mast on June 15.

For more information on the market, call 651-459-1501.