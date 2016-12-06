Search
    Sugar rush: Annual cookie sale draws a large crowd in St. Paul Park

    By Scott Wente Today at 11:49 a.m.
    Annie Zastera helps load cookies for Marcia Wennen of Cottage Grove during the cookie sale Saturday at the Masonic Center in St. Paul Park. Zastera is a member of the Queen Esther Chapter 26 of the Order of the Eastern Star. (Bulletin photo by Scott Wente)1 / 3
    Thomas Zastera, 6, of Hastings, fills up a sheet of cookies to bake during cookie sale run by Queen Esther Chapter 26 of the Order of Eastern Star at the Masonic Center in St. Paul Park. Thomas had help from his father Dustin. (Bulletin photo by Scott Wente)2 / 3
    Dick Doublin has his hands full with trays of cookies and grandson Jack Zaccardi, 2, who occasionally would lean forward to try to sample a cookie during the sale Saturday at the Masonic Center. (Bulletin photo by Scott Wente)3 / 3

    The Masonic Center may need an overflow crowd plan for next year's Christmas cookie sale.

    Queen Esther Chapter 29 of the Order of the Eastern Star held its annual cookie sale Saturday in St. Paul Park, and so many people arrived early to wait in line that the lobby filled before the sale was scheduled to begin. Without more room indoors, organizers started the sale earlier than the 9 a.m. posted start and used tickets to move people through the sale.

    Proceeds from the sale benefit a cancer project at the Masonic Center Hospital at the University of Minnesota and the Masonic Children's Hospital, also at the U of M. Donations also are made to local high schools for their all-night senior parties held after graduation.

    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011.

