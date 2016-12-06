Dick Doublin has his hands full with trays of cookies and grandson Jack Zaccardi, 2, who occasionally would lean forward to try to sample a cookie during the sale Saturday at the Masonic Center. (Bulletin photo by Scott Wente)

Thomas Zastera, 6, of Hastings, fills up a sheet of cookies to bake during cookie sale run by Queen Esther Chapter 26 of the Order of Eastern Star at the Masonic Center in St. Paul Park. Thomas had help from his father Dustin. (Bulletin photo by Scott Wente)

Annie Zastera helps load cookies for Marcia Wennen of Cottage Grove during the cookie sale Saturday at the Masonic Center in St. Paul Park. Zastera is a member of the Queen Esther Chapter 26 of the Order of the Eastern Star. (Bulletin photo by Scott Wente)

Queen Esther Chapter 29 of the Order of the Eastern Star held its annual cookie sale Saturday in St. Paul Park, and so many people arrived early to wait in line that the lobby filled before the sale was scheduled to begin. Without more room indoors, organizers started the sale earlier than the 9 a.m. posted start and used tickets to move people through the sale.