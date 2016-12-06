Sugar rush: Annual cookie sale draws a large crowd in St. Paul Park
The Masonic Center may need an overflow crowd plan for next year's Christmas cookie sale.
Queen Esther Chapter 29 of the Order of the Eastern Star held its annual cookie sale Saturday in St. Paul Park, and so many people arrived early to wait in line that the lobby filled before the sale was scheduled to begin. Without more room indoors, organizers started the sale earlier than the 9 a.m. posted start and used tickets to move people through the sale.
Proceeds from the sale benefit a cancer project at the Masonic Center Hospital at the University of Minnesota and the Masonic Children's Hospital, also at the U of M. Donations also are made to local high schools for their all-night senior parties held after graduation.