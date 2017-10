Members of the Park High School royalty wave to the crowd during the Sept. 22 homecoming parade. The homecoming court includes Jasmine Gott, Emily Krihn, Jennifer Chavez, Queen Nikki Ngamne, King Shane Hendrickson, Jessica Juhl, Carley Haus, Tina Press, Peter Oyebanji, Jake Goecke, Jaden Tufenk, Grant Glazier, Jackie Yang and Will Rustad. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 5

Spectators lined both sides of 80th Street during the Sept. 29 Park High School homecoming parade. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 5

Crowds lined 80th Street Sept. 29 to cheer the Park High School homecoming parade. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 5

Cheerleaders reach for the sky during the Park High School homecoming parade. The Sept. 29 event started at Crossroads Church at 80th Street and Jamaica Avenue. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 5