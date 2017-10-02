Their Sept. 21 open house drew hundreds to their facility along West Point Douglas Road.

Jillian Nelson, 11, crossed off an item on her bucket list when she and her grandfather Douglas Marlatt rode a cherry picker several stories into the sky.

Guests also enjoyed hayrides, hot dogs, inflatables, face painting and a balloon animal artist.

Gunnar Root, 3, got to sit at the controls of a wheel-loader, whose big scoop tore into a big pile of sand.

He dug two scoops, he said.

"He knows the difference between a front-loader, an excavator and a bulldozer," his mother Jenny said. "He corrects me all the time."