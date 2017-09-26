Art in the Park brings whirl of color to Afton

Artists ranged from a variety of mediums, including fine arts, crafts, sculpture, apparel, photography and more.

Local artists also transformed Adirondack chairs into works of art, ranging from Afton landmarks to reimagined classic works of art.

Visitors selected Afton artist Jessie Ekroad's Dr. Seuss-inspired design as their top pick.

Chairs were also put to auction with proceeds benefiting the Afton Historical Museum, along with beer and wine sales.

The auction raised about $2,100, roughly 10 percent of the museum's annual operating expense, said Stan Ross, the Museum's president. Beer and wine sales also brought in several thousand dollars to the museum, he added.

"It's a huge success for the museum," Ross said. "We rely completely on donations and these sort of events to keep the museum doors open."

Art in the Park is part of a two-week-long series of art festivals along the St. Croix River.

More information about these events is available online at takemetotheriver.info.