    PHOTOS: Park High School celebrates graduation

    By William Loeffler Today at 11:58 a.m.
    Grace Yang shows her diploma to Jeime Ventura (seated, far left) during the Park High School commencement at Aldrich Arena. William Loeffler/RiverTown Multimedia.1 / 6
    Park High School seniors Steven Rose (left) and Brady Floysand revel in the moment after receiving their diplomas during the June 4 graduation ceremony at Aldrich Arena. William Loeffler/RiverTown Multimedia2 / 6
    Jeimi Ventura greets a classmate as Park High School seniors file into Aldrich Arena for their graduation. William Loeffler/RiverTown Multimedia.3 / 6
    Senior Jeimi Ventura waves to someone in the bleachers before the start of the Park High School graduation ceremony June 4 at Aldrich Arena. William Loeffler/RiverTown Multimedia.4 / 6
    District 833 superintendent Keith Jacobus congratulates Melody Armstrong during the June 4 graduation ceremony at Aldrich Arena. Armstrong is one of nine seniors who graduated Summa Cum Laude with Distinction honors by earning a cumulative GPA of 4.3 or higher. William Loeffler/RiverTown Multimedia.5 / 6
    Sam Verdick delivers a zinger during the senior class speech June 4 at the Park High School graduation ceremony. He and fellow speaker Andrew Abdouch bantered back and forth between lecterns, mixing wisecracks with words to live by. "We hope you take this talk half-seriously," Verdick said. William Loeffler/RiverTown Multimedia. 6 / 6

    Scroll through photos from the commencement above

    Friends, family and faculty turned out to honor the Park High School Class of 2017 at Aldrich Arena.

    Park Principal Ginger Garski and District 833 Superintendent Keith Jacobus handed out diplomas at the June 4 commencement.

    "The culture of Park High School is wonderful, and whenever I walk the halls I can feel the energy you bring every day," Jacobus said. "When you go to bed tonight, thank your parents or guardian and those who helped you reach this day."

    In their joint commencement address, class speakers Andrew Abdouch and Sam Verdick mixed wisdom with wisecracks. Taking risks was important, so long as it didn't involve drugs or alcohol, Abdouch cracked. And all the technology in the world won't provide a shortcut on the road to self-discovery.

    "You can't Google who you are," Verdick said. "Yes you can," Abdouch responded. "There's an app for that."

    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-3435
