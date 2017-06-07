PHOTOS: Park High School celebrates graduation

Park Principal Ginger Garski and District 833 Superintendent Keith Jacobus handed out diplomas at the June 4 commencement.

"The culture of Park High School is wonderful, and whenever I walk the halls I can feel the energy you bring every day," Jacobus said. "When you go to bed tonight, thank your parents or guardian and those who helped you reach this day."

In their joint commencement address, class speakers Andrew Abdouch and Sam Verdick mixed wisdom with wisecracks. Taking risks was important, so long as it didn't involve drugs or alcohol, Abdouch cracked. And all the technology in the world won't provide a shortcut on the road to self-discovery.

"You can't Google who you are," Verdick said. "Yes you can," Abdouch responded. "There's an app for that."