The breast cancer had already spread through her lymph nodes and liver when Jennifer Hauk was diagnosed.

"So not only did I have cancer at 34 years old, but I had to wrap my head around having stage 4 cancer, which is considered not curable," she said.

An intensive care unit nurse at United Hospital in downtown St. Paul, Hauk knew the odds.

"They usually talk about five-year survival rates," she said, rattling off the latest American Cancer Society statistics. Only 22 percent of stage 4 patients make it that far.

Hauk, of Woodbury, tried to maintain a positive outlook. Look at the glass as half full — or a quarter full at any rate.

"I said, 'One in five make it five (years). Why not me?'" she said.

Nevertheless, she stopped planning more than three months ahead, which was the interval between her cancer scans.

"The month before I was diagnosed I got a certification for critical care nursing," Hauk said. "It had to be renewed every three years.

"I thought, 'I'll probably expire before this thing expires.'"

That was in 2010. On June 9, Hauk will step up to the microphone during the opening ceremony for Relay for Life of South Washington County. She is the honorary survivor at this year's American Center Society fundraiser, which has been moved indoors to HealthEast Sports Center, formerly Bielenberg Sports Center.

She credits her friends and her parents for their support. .

"She's got quite a unique story because of her cancer journey and being a nurse," relay organizer Dave Olson said.

Hauk has been NED (no evidence of disease) for nearly a year and a half.

And honestly, she couldn't tell you how she got from there to here.

"They don't consider it curable," she said. "That's kind of the no-man's land I'm in. They don't really know what to call me."

While the diagnosis was "a shocker," it wasn't unprecedented. Hauk knew that certain kinds of cancer ran in the male side of her family. Her paternal grandfather was diagnosed with breast cancer when he was 75. He had a mastectomy, she said.

As part of her treatment, she underwent genetic testing and was flagged for a mutated gene called BRCA1 that has been linked with breast and ovarian cancer. Normally, the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes help repair the body's DNA. But should a mutation occur, they can lose their tumor-suppressing properties.

Hauk's treatment included two grueling rounds of chemo and radiation. It was something of a prison sentence for someone who enjoyed hiking and softball and who participated in the Susan B. Komen 5K race every year.

"The first (chemotherapy) made me look sick," she said. "I lost my hair, all that. I'm very strong, independent. I don't like to look like the weak, sick person. I think I tolerated that one better as far as how I felt.

"The second chemo cocktail was worse. It kind of knocked the stuffing out of me. My blood count was lower so I had to get regular transfusions."

She also took part in a clinical trial for an experimental drug. It has not been approved by the FDA so she stopped taking it in 2015.

People often talk of signs that their ordeal has ended: A rainbow. A light trembling at the end of a long dark tunnel.

For Hauk, it was a magazine subscription.

"I actually got a magazine subscription for a year," she said. "I didn't think about it at the time I signed up. A couple days later I thought, 'You've taken that big step that you're able to plan ahead.'"