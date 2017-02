The bright morning sun casts a silhouette onto an inflating hot air balloon Friday Feb. 3, 2017, at E.P. Rock Elementary School in Hudson, Wis. (photo by Michael Brun)

The 28th annual Hudson Hot Air Affair runs Feb. 3-5, 2017 in Hudson. The balloon rally and winter festival — with the theme "Gone with the Windz" — will feature 30-plus hot air balloons and a full slate of family-friendly activities.