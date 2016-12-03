The event is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. It will start and finish at theAlley Church, at 8944 Indahl Ave., in Cottage Grove. The run/walk will be followed by a bonfire, Christmas cookies, a kid’s obstacle course at 3 p.m., crafts and an awards presentation at 3:30 p.m.

Registration is $35 per person (which includes a t-shirt), $60 for a couple (twoT-shirts) and $75 for a family of three (three T-shirts). To register, visit www.Christmasfun.run.

In addition to the race, organizers are holding a shoe drive for gently-used footwear (including sneakers, sports shoes, casual shoes, boots, flip-flops and ice skates). For every pair of gently used footwear received, Good in the Hood’s “Shoe Away Hunger” program can feed one more person for up to seven days.

Sponsors include theAlley Church, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, Goodwill Easter Seals of Minnesota, Holiday gas stations, Marketplace Home Mortgage, Mike and Gretchen Heinen, Power Dynamics.

Good in the Hood’s weekend pack program operates at the following District 833 schools: Woodbury High School, Park High School, Pathways School, Alternative Learning Center, Oltman Middle School, and Newport and Crestview elementary schools.