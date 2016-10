Costumed Boy Scouts throw candy to parade-goers on East Point Douglas Road. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson) 1 / 6

Local Girl Scouts dress for the jungle at the Monster Bash Parade. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson) 2 / 6

Little superheroes were scattered throughout the Monster Bash floats Saturday morning. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson) 3 / 6

The Strawberry Fest ambassadors travel down the yellow brick road at the Monster Bash Parade Saturday morning. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson) 4 / 6

The Cottage Grove Leos created a mobile pride rock for the Monster Bash Parade Saturday. Members dressed at "The Lion King" characters adorn the float. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson) 5 / 6