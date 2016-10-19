Debbie Tilson and Martin Skomsky went all out with the Oktoberfest theme, wearing the traditional German lederhosen and dirndl.

“You get so much for $10, it’s such a great venue,” Tilson said. “And I certainly support the food shelf, it’s such a great thing.”

Fundraiser volunteer Joe Kovarik has been attending Oktoberfest since its inception, to help the food shelf and meet new people.

“It’s trying to identify community, whether it’s Strawberry Fest or this,” he said. “It brings people together.”

The Friends in Need Food Shelf serves residents in Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park, Newport and Grey Cloud Island. It recently opened a new location, at 535 Fourth St., St. Paul Park. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 6, Cottage Grove, MN 55016.