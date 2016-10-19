Search
    Crowd gathers to support Oktoberfest for Friends in Need Food Shelf

    By Katie Nelson Today at 1:44 p.m.
    1 / 8
    People filled every part of Hope Glen Farm on Oct. 16 at the Oktoberfest fundraiser for the Friends in Need Food Shelf. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)2 / 8
    Wendy, 3, and Laura Pankonin get an unexpected visitor over their shoulders in the petting zoo on Oct. 16. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)3 / 8
    Juliet Lang and Chloe Marfori paint pumpkins to add to the ever-growing collection of decorative gourds at Hope Glen Farm during Oktoberfest Oct. 16. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)4 / 8
    Crazy George The Accordion Man and his sidekick play traditional songs in the pavilion at Oktoberfest. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)5 / 8
    Martin Skomsky and Debbie Tilson went all out for Oktoberfest this year, sporting lederhosen and a dirndl dress for the fundraiser. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)6 / 8
    Creative minds designed and painted pumpkins at the Friends in Need Food Shelf fundraiser Oktoberfest on Oct. 16. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)7 / 8
    Joe Kovarik of Cottage Grove and Paul Dieffenbach of Grey Cloud Island Township chat over a traditional Oktoberfest meal of brats. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)8 / 8

    Friends in Need Food Shelf supporters packed the Hope Glen Farm Oct. 16 for the fourth-annual Oktoberfest fundraiser.

    The event had entertainment for all ages, with a petting zoo, pumpkin painting, a bouncy house, face painting, silent auction, live music and food vendors.

    Debbie Tilson and Martin Skomsky went all out with the Oktoberfest theme, wearing the traditional German lederhosen and dirndl.

    “You get so much for $10, it’s such a great venue,” Tilson said. “And I certainly support the food shelf, it’s such a great thing.”

    Fundraiser volunteer Joe Kovarik has been attending Oktoberfest since its inception, to help the food shelf and meet new people.

    “It’s trying to identify community, whether it’s Strawberry Fest or this,” he said. “It brings people together.”

    The Friends in Need Food Shelf serves residents in Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park, Newport and Grey Cloud Island. It recently opened a new location, at 535 Fourth St., St. Paul Park. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 6, Cottage Grove, MN 55016.

