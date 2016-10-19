Crowd gathers to support Oktoberfest for Friends in Need Food Shelf
Friends in Need Food Shelf supporters packed the Hope Glen Farm Oct. 16 for the fourth-annual Oktoberfest fundraiser.
The event had entertainment for all ages, with a petting zoo, pumpkin painting, a bouncy house, face painting, silent auction, live music and food vendors.
Debbie Tilson and Martin Skomsky went all out with the Oktoberfest theme, wearing the traditional German lederhosen and dirndl.
“You get so much for $10, it’s such a great venue,” Tilson said. “And I certainly support the food shelf, it’s such a great thing.”
Fundraiser volunteer Joe Kovarik has been attending Oktoberfest since its inception, to help the food shelf and meet new people.
“It’s trying to identify community, whether it’s Strawberry Fest or this,” he said. “It brings people together.”
The Friends in Need Food Shelf serves residents in Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park, Newport and Grey Cloud Island. It recently opened a new location, at 535 Fourth St., St. Paul Park. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 6, Cottage Grove, MN 55016.