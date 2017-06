The 2017 Cottage Grove Strawberry Fest Ambassadors were selected at a June 19 coronation. They include (front, from left) Little Miss Princess Trinity Pieper and Little Miss Queen Mio Tubman and (back, from left) Miss Princess Emily Woodworth, Miss Queen Julia Merrell, Miss Princess Dakota Kelsey, Junior Miss Queen Elizabeth Niezgocki and Junior Miss Brynne Mickelson. Photo courtesy of Lew Vogel