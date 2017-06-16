Plan your Cottage Grove Strawberry Fest activities

Bungee Trampoline, $7 per person—Sponsored by Arcade Highway 4-9 p.m.

Food vendors 4-10 p.m.

Carnival 4-10 p.m.

Kid Power Pedal Tractor Pull, registration 5:30 p.m., event 6 p.m.—Sponsored by LSP Cottage Grove IP 5:30 p.m.

Talent show, Main Stage, check-in 6:30 p.m. at Info Booth, event 7 p.m.—Sponsored by South Washington County Bulletin 6:30 p.m.

Cottage Grove Sings, Main Stage, check-in 6:30 p.m. at Info Booth, event 7 p.m.—Sponsored by Oral Surgery Center 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 16

Strawberries for sale, Information Booth—Sponsored by Afton Apple 2-8 p.m.

Strawberry Fest Information Booth—Sponsored by Wal-Mart 2-8 p.m.

Ultimate Water Balloon Game—Provided by Water Wars 2-8 p.m.

Bungee Trampoline, $7 per person—Sponsored by Arcade Highway 2-9 p.m.

Food vendors 2 p.m.-midnight

Beer Garden—Sponsored by St. Paul Park-Newport Lions Club 2 p.m.-midnight

Margarita Bar—Sponsored by Cottage Grove Lions Club 2 p.m.-midnight

Carnival 2 p.m.-midnight

Top Chef Contest, registration 5 p.m., event 6 p.m., winners announced on Main Stage 7:30 p.m.—Sponsored by Anchor Bank and Tennis Sanitation & Roll Off LLC 5-7:30 p.m.

Band - “Darlene and the Boys” - on the Main Stage—Sponsored by Leafline Labs 5-7 p.m.

Chalk Walk, registration 5:45 p.m., event 6 p.m., winners announced at 7 p.m.—Sponsored by Cottage Grove Arts Commission 5:45-7 p.m.

Band “Lost Highway” on the Main Stage—St. Paul Park-Newport Lions Club 8 p.m.-midnight

Saturday, June 17

5K Race/Walk will start at the 5K tent at Kingston Park, registration 7 a.m., event 8 a.m.—Sponsored by Cottage Grove Recreation Department 7 a.m.

Men’s Softball Tournament, Lamar Complex—Sponsored by Cottage Grove Recreation Department 8 a.m.

Strawberries for sale, Information Booth—Sponsored by Afton Apple 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Strawberry Fest Information Booth—Sponsored by Walmart 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Kids 1K Run for ages 10 and younger, registration 9:15 a.m., event 9:30 a.m.—Sponsored by Cottage Grove Recreation Department 9:15 a.m.

Strawberry Fest Marketplace, set-up 8 a.m. to opening 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Bungee Trampoline, $7 per person—Sponsored by Arcade Highway 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Ultimate Water Balloon Game—Provided by Water Wars 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Carnival 10 a.m.-midnight

Food vendors 10 a.m.-midnight

Beer Garden—Sponsored by St. Paul Park-Newport Lions Club 10 a.m.-midnight

Margarita Garden—Sponsored by Cottage Grove Lions Club 10 a.m.-midnight

Grande Day Parade, corner of 80th and Jamaica to Cottage Grove Middle School—Sponsored by 3M 10:30 a.m.

StoryStroll on the walking path at Kingston Park—Provided by Park Grove Library 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

Strawberry Fest Ambassador Welcome and Parade Awards, Main Stage 12:30 p.m.

Pie Eating Contest, Main Stage, check-in 12:45 p.m. at Info Booth, event at 1:15 p.m.—Sponsored by Herringer Companies 12:45 p.m.

Bean Bag Tournament, tennis courts next to pavilion—Provided by Cottage Grove Lions Club 1 p.m.

Ambush Makeover Selection, next to Info Booth—Sponsored by Belissimo Salon & Day Spa 1 p.m.

Car Show—Sponsored by Bella Pizza and Graphic Resources 1-4 p.m.

Petting Farm—Sponsored by Afton Apple 1-5 p.m.

Pet Show, registration 1 p.m., event 2 p.m. at pet show tent—Sponsored by Aimee’s Pampered Pet Parlor, Chuck & Don’s Pet Food Outlet, La’Pooch Pet Salon and Park Grove Pet Hospital 1-3:30 p.m.

Carpenter Nature Center (Main Stage)—Sponsored by Renewal by Andersen 2-4 p.m.

Bingo—Provided by Stone Soup Thrift Shop 4-7 p.m.

Doggie Dash, registration 3:30 p.m. at Info Booth, event at 4 p.m.—Sponsored by Cottage Grove Area Chamber of Commerce 3:30 p.m.

Band “Elvis tribute artist Art Kistler and The EP Boulevard Show Band” on the Main Stage—Sponsored by Werner Electric 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Ambush Makeover Reveal, Main Stage—Sponsored by Belissimo Salon & Day Spa 6:45 p.m.

Hot Air Balloon Rides, $3 per person and weather permitting—Sponsored by RE/MAX Professionals 7-9 p.m.

Band “Rock Godz” on the Main Stage—Sponsored by Tennis Sanitation and Roll Off LLC 7 p.m.-midnight

Fireworks—Sponsored by Western Refining and SuperAmerica 10:30 p.m.

Main Stage Events Production—Sponsored by Verizon Wireless/Wireless World of Cottage Grove and John S. Germo Insurance Agency

Sunday, June 18

Carnival 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Monday, June 20

Cottage Grove Strawberry Fest Button Raffle Drawing—Sponsored by Cottage Grove Strawberry Fest 6 p.m.

Cottage Grove Strawberry Fest Ambassador Coronation, Park High School 6:30 p.m.

Reception immediately following the coronation at Park High School cafeteria