Cottage Grove Strawberry Fest medallion hunt Clue 3
The Cottage Grove Strawberry Fest Medallion Hunt continues today with a $300 prize on the line.
The medallion hunt is co-sponsored by the South Washington County Bulletin and Edina Realty-Cottage Grove. The hunt started Monday, June 12, with clue No. 1 posted at 8:30 a.m. online at www.swcbulletin.com and on the Bulletin office window, 7584 80th St., Cottage Grove.
The Bulletin will post successive clues online at 8:30 a.m. each day until the medallion is found. Clues also are available by calling the Edina Realty hotline at 651-458-6532.
The medallion is hidden on public land in Cottage Grove. Please be respectful of property when searching.
The winner will receive a $300 prize, with proof of a 2017 Strawberry Fest button; the prize is $200 without a button. The winner must bring the medallion to the South Washington County Bulletin office for confirmation and photos to be published in the Bulletin. After finding the medallion, the winner also can call 651-459-3435 during weekday office hours or 651-248-7197 after hours.
Contestants must be 13 or older, or accompanied by a parent or guardian. Employees, agents and family members of the Bulletin or Edina Home Services are ineligible.
The medallion is the property of the Bulletin.
Clue No. 1:
Strawberry Fest comes but once a year
Parade, music, rides and cheer
But don’t forget the big news today
It’s time for a medallion hunt, we do say
Clue No. 2
It’s only Day 2 but medallion searchers are out
Everyone should find out what this fun is about
To find the big prize keep this in mind:
Leaving public property will put you behind
Clue No. 3:
Enthusiasm is building as the fest is near
But the medallion’s location sure isn’t clear
This hunt highlights the city’s great public lands
From Kingston head west and south, far from the festival’s bands