Cottage Grove Strawberry Fest medallion hunt Clue 1
The Cottage Grove Strawberry Fest Medallion Hunt starts today with a $300 prize on the line.
The medallion hunt is co-sponsored by the South Washington County Bulletin and Edina Realty-Cottage Grove. Clues will be posted at 8:30 a.m. online at www.swcbulletin.com and on the Bulletin office window, 7584 80th St., Cottage Grove.
The Bulletin will post successive clues online at 8:30 a.m. each day until the medallion is found. Clues also are available by calling the Edina Realty hotline at 651-458-6532.
The medallion is hidden on public land in Cottage Grove. Please be respectful of property when searching.
The winner will receive a $300 prize, with proof of a 2017 Strawberry Fest button; the prize is $200 without a button. The winner must bring the medallion to the South Washington County Bulletin office for confirmation and photos to be published in the Bulletin. After finding the medallion, the winner also can call 651-459-3435 during weekday office hours or 651-248-7197 after hours.
Contestants must be 13 or older, or accompanied by a parent or guardian. Employees, agents and family members of the Bulletin or Edina Home Services are ineligible.
The medallion is the property of the Bulletin.
Clue No. 1:
Strawberry Fest comes but once a year
Parade, music, rides and cheer
But don’t forget the big news today
It’s time for a medallion hunt, we do say