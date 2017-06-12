Cottage Grove Strawberry Fest medallion hunt Clue 1

The Bulletin will post successive clues online at 8:30 a.m. each day until the medallion is found. Clues also are available by calling the Edina Realty hotline at 651-458-6532.

The medallion is hidden on public land in Cottage Grove. Please be respectful of property when searching.

The winner will receive a $300 prize, with proof of a 2017 Strawberry Fest button; the prize is $200 without a button. The winner must bring the medallion to the South Washington County Bulletin office for confirmation and photos to be published in the Bulletin. After finding the medallion, the winner also can call 651-459-3435 during weekday office hours or 651-248-7197 after hours.

Contestants must be 13 or older, or accompanied by a parent or guardian. Employees, agents and family members of the Bulletin or Edina Home Services are ineligible.

The medallion is the property of the Bulletin.

Clue No. 1:

Strawberry Fest comes but once a year

Parade, music, rides and cheer

But don’t forget the big news today

It’s time for a medallion hunt, we do say