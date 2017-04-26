“It’s been a long but rewarding process to get death to come to life,” Armstrong said. She plays Morticia Addams, the matriarch of the merrily macabre goth clan of cartoon and TV fame.

The musical opens Friday at the Park High School auditorium.

While dancing with Mr. D, Armstrong must stay in step with four students who control the puppet while curtained behind its long black shroud. One holds the head up on the end of a pole; two others work the hands, while a fourth works the feet.

The four puppeteers of the apocalypse are Allison Marlow, Faith Milon, Amanda Danielson and Sarah Harter. None had previous experience with puppetry.

They designed and created the puppet over six weeks, carving and giant face, hands and feet from pink foam that they spray painted gray.

As death walks across stage, it’s Hartner’s job to lift up one foot and put down the other, from a crouching position. So if she says, “These feet are killing me,” she means it.

They also designed a puppet to play hairy Cousin It.

For those who care about such things, “The Addams Family” musical is based on the revamped touring production, not the original Broadway version that was left for dead by critics in 2010.

At the center of the show’s ghoulish cheer is a conventional love story. This being the Addams Family, abnormal has always been the new normal, so Gomez (Zac Gaulke) and Morticia Addams are dismayed when daughter Wednesday (Cassie Klinga) begins dating the wholesome and clean-cut young man named Lucas (Sam Schulte). When Wednesday invites Lucas’s parents to dinner, the table is set for drama.

Audience members will hear a snippet of the finger-snapping Addams Family theme song from the 1960s television sitcom, but only during the overture and a few other spots. Director Tracy Caponigri said they are forbidden to use the theme song in the actual show itself.

“It’s highly licensed and restricted,” she said. “There was a whole separate waiver I had to sign.”

Student directors are Julia Dorn and Lauren Miller. Student choreographer is Anna Dale.

If you go:

“The Addams Family” musical runs 7 p.m. April 28-29 and May 4-6, and 2 p.m. April 30 and May 7 at the Park High School auditorium. Tickets are $8 online for adults and $10 at the door, and $5 students and seniors and $7 at the door. To purchase, visit www.parkwolfpack.org/theater.