PHOTO GALLERY: See the Cottage Grove holiday lights contest winners and nominees
Nearly a dozen festively decorated homes were entered in the 2016 Cottage Grove Holiday Lights contest.
Two winners are named each year. This year's winners were Joe Hayes, 9331 73rd St., and Brian Lipinski, 7590 Hyde Ave. They will be recognized at the Cottage Grove City Council meeting Wednesday night.
The holiday lights contest is a partnership of the city of Cottage Grove and the South Washington County Bulletin.
If you're headed out to look at Christmas lights, add these nominees to your list:
• Joe Hayes, 9331 73rd St.
• Brian Lipinski, 7590 Hyde Ave.
• Mike Bergeson, 6583 Innsdale Ave.
• Steve Weber, 7135 Hidden Valley Trail
• Lori Schwandt, 7854 Gresham Lane
• Mike Lang, 8020 Jensen Ave.
• Matt and REbecca Cuellar, 7363 Ivystone Ave.
• Cindy Gardner, 8834 Upper 89th St. Circle.
• Betty Anderson, 8500 Hilo Trail
• 8050 Jasmine Ave.
• 9038 Upper 81st St.