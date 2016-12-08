Holiday Train makes 14th-annual stop Friday in Cottage Grove

The Friday, Dec. 9, event will mark the Holiday Train's 14th-annual stop in Cottage Grove, and even after that many years it hasn't lost its excitement.

"I think it puts people in the spirit of Christmas," said Mary Slusser, co-chair of the local Holiday Train Committee. "It's a Christmas train, and it's beautiful and I think people have to see it."

Some families have made their own traditions around the annual mid-December event, Slusser said.

There were an estimated 8,000 people at last year's Holiday Train stop in Cottage Grove, and organizers predict a larger turnout this year due to it landing on a Friday evening instead of midweek.

The train's visit will include a concert by country singer Kelly Prescott and singer/songwriter Colin James, and a visit by Santa. The train is expected around 5:45 p.m. and will roll out of Cottage Grove about an hour later. Slusser said people are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic back-ups.

The train will stop at its usual location along West Point Douglas Road just south of the 80th Street Bridge. The event site is near the Youth Service Bureau building.

The Holiday Train raises money for the Friends in Need Food Shelf in St. Paul Park. The Holiday Train Committee set a $90,000 fundraising goal this year. That includes money raised at the Dec. 9 event as well as contributions received through fundraisers leading up to the train's arrival. For instance, a recent spaghetti dinner fundraiser was served for hundreds of people and raised $12,000, including a $10,000 contribution from Thrivent Financial. Also, the committee packed groceries at Cub Foods on a recent Sunday, bagging $1,440 in donations. The Hale to the Bird 5K race on Thanksgiving raised another $6,000 for the food shelf. Those are just some of the fundraising efforts.

As of early this week, the committee had raised over $51,000, well ahead of what they had at the same time last year.

In 2015, the committee raised a total of $79,880 and collected 13,000 food, toiletry and toy donations. That brought the total Holiday Train Committee fundraising to $846,964 over the event's 13-year run in Cottage Grove.

The food shelf prefers cash over food donations because it can purchase more food at a lower cost than the general public can. Toiletries also are valued donations.

Organizers have added new features for this year's event and expanded on popular aspects of the experience. There will be Holiday Train merchandise for sale, including blankets, gloves, sweatshirts and hats. Organizers are adding double-lined fleece mittens to the merchandise offerings this year. The heated merchandise tent is sponsored by RE/MAX Professionals.

Also this year, organizers will hand out 2,300 glow sticks to children, up from 1,500 distributed last year.

"We always run out of them," Slusser said.

There will be free cookies donated by Cub Foods, coffee from Caribou Coffee and hot cocoa from Zion Lutheran Church and the St. Paul Park-Newport Lions Club.

Two food trucks will be on hand, one selling mini-donuts and popcorn, the other selling cheese curds, pronto pups and "mac and cheese bites."

But the train itself will be the night's big draw. Slusser, who has helped organize the Holiday Train stop each year, recalled that in the early years some people weren't familiar with it.

That's changed. People she meets are enthusiastic about the Holiday Train.

How to get there

Organizers are encouraging Holiday Train attendees to carpool.

There are a few options for parking. The largest lot will be at the Metro Transit park-and-ride farther south on West Point Douglas Road. People can walk to the event site from there. A truck for food and toiletry donations will be stationed at the park-and-ride; a second donation truck will be at the Holiday Train site.

Visitors also can park near Kohl's and walk across the 80th Street Bridge to West Point Douglas Road. There also is expected to be parking available at the National Guard Armory and All Saints Lutheran Church, both on Belden Boulevard north of the Holiday Train site.

There will be limited handicapped parking at the Youth Service Bureau, 7064 West Point Douglas Road.

Cottage Grove police Capt. Pete Koerner said officers will close West Point Douglas Road between Belden Boulevard and the park-and-ride at 4:15 p.m. to allow organizers to set up.

Police will close off West Point Douglas Road near the Holiday Train site ahead of the event Friday afternoon.