At the new address, the food shelf is paying an estimated $20,000 per year more for utilities, snow plowing, internet services and its portion of the monthly mortgage.

That makes their annual Oktoberfest fundraiser even more crucial to their bottom line, executive director Michelle Rageth said.

“We are hoping that this grows every year, and it’s becoming an important part of our budget,” she said, “especially since we moved into our new building. We have expenses that we didn’t have before this year.”

Last year’s event raised $14,836. This year’s fourth-annual Oktoberfest runs noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hope Glen Farm, the rustic wedding venue in Cottage Grove.

The idea for Oktoberfest was born when Hope Glen Farm owners Michael and Paula Bushilla approached friend Mary Slusser about helping Friends in Need.

“At the time, they wanted to do something that would really make a difference for us,” Rageth said. “So they offered a Sunday in October for us to do a fundraiser. Their prices are high for weddings and they’re booked years in advance. That was a great gift for us.

Sunday’s Oktoberfest includes a silent auction, pumpkin painting, live music, games and hayrides. Beer will be available for purchase. An old favorite entertainer, Mandana the balloon artist, is returning this year.

“She is phenomenal,” Rageth said. “She worked non-stop for four hours (last year). She had a line wrapping around the pavilion.”

If you go

The fourth-annual Oktoberfest fundraiser runs noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hope Glen Farm, 10276 East Point Douglas Road, Cottage Grove. Admission is $10 for adults and teens and $5 children 4-12. Children under 3 are admitted free. The admission price includes a brat or hot dog, chips and soda or water. Only cash and checks will be accepted at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at Friends in Need Food Shelf in St. Paul Park 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday.