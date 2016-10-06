Films in Five Festival gets "bigger and better"

Ann Simpson of Cottage Grove won first place at Saturday’s Films in Five Festival at Park High School. She directed “Can We Get a Cat?” which starred her nephew Brad 7, and niece Kayla, 10. Presenter Justin Atkinson (right) is vice chair of the Cottage Grove Arts Commission, who founded the festival. (Bulletin photo by William Loeffler)

They still don’t have a cat, but siblings Brad and Kayla Simpson sported Cheshire grins at the Films in Five Festival Saturday.

Their aunt, Ann Simpson of Cottage Grove, won first place at the competition, which screened 11 short films at Park High School.

Her entry, “Can We Get a Cat?” starred Brad, 7, and Kayla, 10. As for the plot, the title says it all.

Asked what advice she had for aspiring filmmakers, Kayla said: “Think of something simple. We thought of things out of the box that were too far out and we just couldn’t make it happen.”

Simpson is operations manager and producer at the South Washington County Telecommunications Commission.

Second place went to “Minneapolis Beneath the Asphalt Part 1: The City Changes,” directed by John Akre.

Washington County Commissioner Karla Bigham took third place for “They Call Me Schatzie,” a day-in-the-life doggie-cam of her Jack Russell terrier/husky mix. She said she was inspired to take a shot after attending last year’s Films in Five Festival.

“Last year when I left I said, ‘I’m going to make a film!’” she said.

Bigham also made the film to publicize the good work of the Animal Humane Society, where she and husband adopted Schatzie.

“Getting the camera to stabilize on the dog was difficult,” she told the audience.

The festival’s 80 attendees got the chance to vote for their favorite entry. The audience award went to Park seniors Tori Novotny and Paige Witt for their patriotic, barnstorming music video “Party in the USA.” The co-directors, both 17, said they had made at over 100 music videos.

“We were really excited to get the audience award,” Novotny said. “Just knowing that everyone likes our film means a lot.”

The Films in Five Festival was created by the Cottage Grove Arts Commission in 2014.

The screening was emceed by commission vice chair Justin Atkinson, who wrote the original proposal. He clearly was elated at the success of the festival.

“We had a bigger turnout than last year,” he said. “We had more submissions. It was bigger and better.”