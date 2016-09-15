Two local veterans will receive advocacy award Sept. 11

Veterans Voices honoree Sheila Laughton of Newport founded the Welcome Home Program at the Loyola Spirituality Center, where she provides one-on-one spiritual guidance for veterans and their families. Laughton, of Newport, is a retired US Air Force intelligence and staff officer. (Submitted photo)

Two local veterans are being honored for their work in tending to the psychic wounds of their comrades on the home front.

Marine Staff Sgt. David Peters and retired Air Force officer Sheila Pike Laughton will receive the Veterans’ Voices Award Sept. 11 at the University of St. Thomas. The awards are given annually by the Minnesota Humanities Center to those who provide exemplary community service on behalf of soldiers and their families. Recipients are nominated by members of their community.

Peters, 30, of Cottage Grove, will be recognized in the under-40 category of Veterans on the Rise. He’s director of Operation: 23 to Zero, a nonprofit peer group network dedicated to reducing veteran suicide through advocacy and mutual support.

The name refers to the estimated number of veterans who take their own lives every day.

“We started together in the first place because a lot of us had lost friends or people we had served with to suicide,” Peters said.

Operation: 23 to Zero serves primarily as an extended family of veterans. They meet regularly for discussions and keep tabs on vets and their family members who appear to be having a hard time. Veterans often struggle to reintegrate into civilian life due to post traumatic stress disorder. Others suffer from military sexual trauma, which is classified as a disability by the Veterans Administration.

“A lot of people have been through very similar situations,” said Peters, who served in Djibouti and Afghanistan and completed military police investigator school. “When we get them together they can help others work that situation through based on their experiences.”

Founded in 2015, they now have chapters in Duluth, Rochester and Iowa.

While he’s honored by the Veterans Voices award, Peters is more interested in leveraging the recognition to raise public awareness of the suicide epidemic.

“It’s not about the awards, it’s about making sure that guys and girls who are struggling are getting the help they need,” he said. “Through these we might get more publicity and make more people aware.”

Laughton, a career staff and intelligence officer for the Air Force, will be honored in the 41-and-over category of Legacy Awardee. She deployed to Al Kharj, Saudi Arabia, during the Gulf War. Adrift following her retirement in 2000, she found purpose helping fellow veterans.

She founded the Welcome Home Program at the Loyola Spirituality Center, where she provides one-on-one spiritual guidance for veterans and their families. A Park High School graduate, she was the first woman to be commissioned through the University of Minnesota Junior ROTC.

Her reaction when she learned that she would be one of 25 veterans to receive the Veterans’ Voices Award?

“Let’s say there was a long pause,” Laughton said. “I was surprised. I keep thinking of all the people who have done so much more than I have.”

The Veterans’ Voices program is intended to call attention to the untold stories and contributions of veterans and to encourage them to relate their experiences through plays, art, discussion groups and public speaking.

That’s important, Laughton said, because the current conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan aren’t the collective societal experiences that World War II or Vietnam were.

“It’s more distant,” she said. “The war’s happening over there.”

Since 2007, Laughton has worked as a facilitator for Healing of Memories Workshops, a weekend discussion group where veterans and others can talk about their painful experiences in a safe environment.

“To be able to tell your own story in our own time and your own words when you’re ready to tell it is probably a very important aspect of the healing process,” she said.

“She brings a different dimension than a lot of us do,” said Margaret Fell, an Episcopal priest and former chair of the Institute Healing of Memories-North America. “She is a veteran herself. She is married to a veteran. She had two sons who are in the military.”

Laughton, of Newport, serves as board chair for Minnesota Women Veterans Initiative, which meets the needs of women veterans by ensuring knowledge of and access to government and appropriate civilian resources. She also serves on the Veterans Administration Hospital Consumer Advisory Board.

“Good counseling, good therapy is looking at the person as a whole and not just the results of a deployment or one traumatic incident on a deployment or one thing happened at one time in your life,” she said. “We’re all wonderfully complicated and unique and we all have different ways of coping.”