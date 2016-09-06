Holiday Train plans Cottage Grove return

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its 14th-annual stop in Cottage Grove Friday, Dec. 9. (Bulletin file photo)

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its 14th-annual stop in Cottage Grove Friday, Dec. 9, organizers announced.

The festively decorated train’s visit and community events leading up to it raise money for the Friends in Need Food Shelf in St. Paul Park. The Holiday Train has raised $846,964 over 13 years. More than 156,400 pounds of toiletries, food and toys have been donated.

In 2015, the event raised $79,880 for the food shelf. The 2016 goal is $90,000.

The event, which includes a holiday concert and other entertainment, usually is held on West Point Douglas Road south of 80th Street, but organizers have not yet announced time and location details for this year’s visit.