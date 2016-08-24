Savina Sisneros, 16, of Cottage Grove worked on the crew during the filming of the TV series “Detectives Club” at the Bakken Museum in Minneapolis. (Submitted photo)

Earlier this month, the Cottage Grove teen served on the film crew during a two-day shoot of “Detectives Club,” an Emmy-nominated educational TV series for kids. The filming took place at the Bakken, a science museum and Smithsonian affiliate in Minneapolis.

Sisneros and other teens took turns working different jobs behind the scenes, including camera, sound, lighting and assistant director. She also got to work the slate, which is that hinged tablet that makes the clacking noise just before the director calls “action!”

“One day while I was scrolling on Facebook, I saw an ad for Fresh Films,” Sisneros said. “With my passion for filmmaking, I had to click and read more. I read about how it was an opportunity to work on a film set, and I couldn't resist applying.”

Based in Chicago, Fresh Films is a nonprofit that organizes film projects as a cool way to introduce kids to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects. Minneapolis was one of eight cities they visited this summer to film episodes of the “Detectives Club,” which debuted in 2015.

At the beginning of each episode, the kids are told a tall tale by their eccentric Aunt Eileen (Olivia Tracey). Her stories are just short of crazy, but the kids are usually curious enough to conduct a scientific inquiry. They fly around the country to museums and investigate her claims with the help of scientists and other experts.

The episode filmed at the Bakken is titled “Frankenstein’s Lab” and explores the relationship between electricity and the human body. Aunt Eileen tells her nephew a whopper about getting struck by lightning as a girl, which gave her the power to bring humans and her pet bunny back to life. Her nephew and his dad visit with experts at the Bakken to verify or debunk her story.

Sisneros’s favorite job behind the scenes was assistant director, because it brought her closest to her dream job of directing her own movies.

“I had a teacher in middle school who was a filmmaker, and had offered some filmmaking opportunities,” she said.

Sisneros, who attends Creative Arts Secondary School in St. Paul, also is a member of Juice Media, an after-school film collective for high school students. The club, which is affiliated with the Independent Filmmaker Project Minnesota, meets three times a week during the spring and fall terms. In addition to film technique, they also learn about writing and storytelling.

“You get a lot of opportunities to work on other projects,” she said. “It’s like learning by making. You’re making films and learning on your own and there are professionals there to help you so you learn even more.”

Deacon Warner, youth programs director for IFP, said Sisneros was always keen to work on other student projects as well as her own.

“The only way to get better as a filmmaker is to keep making films — it’s been really exciting to see her become more skilled and confident in both her camera work and editing skills,” he said in an email.

“Because of her professionalism, she was selected to work on a short documentary on Minnesota women in film for (Twin Cities public television) last spring and has been helping to shoot and edit St. Paul neighborhood tours for the Minnesota Historical Society this summer,” he added.

She said she will enter her film, “Coffee & Cream” in the Cottage Grove Films in Five contest, which is scheduled for Oct. 1 at Park High School.